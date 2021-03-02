It’s no simple feat to create must-see TV — in whatever form — in an era when there’s more TV than anyone can watch in a lifetime.

Running the Show is a recurring feature in which I speak with showrunners — the industry term for the person in charge in every aspect of a TV show — about how they do what they do. How did Krista Vernoff of “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff “Station 19” pull off the surprise return of a former cast member during a COVID-19 pandemic? How does Dan Goor of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” envision wrapping up the cop comedy?

Here are the conversations with the creative minds behind some of the TV shows you can’t stop watching. The discussions cover a range of topics, including their journey, their craft, their frustrations and, well, their shows.

