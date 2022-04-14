Elon Musk’s $43-billion offer to buy Twitter sparks ‘major Succession vibes!!’

Elon Musk’s $43-billion offer to take full control of Twitter has “Succession” fans likening the news to a plotline from the Emmy-winning HBO drama.

Thursday’s bid comes just days after the polarizing multibillionaire acquired a 9% stake in the social media platform and then declined his seat on the company’s board.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX (and the richest person in the world) , also happens to be a controversial figure who has earned his fair share of critics. .

“Succession” depicts the Roys, a dysfunctional, filthy-rich family at the head of one of the world’s largest media conglomerates. Starring Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, among others, the show depicts family members vying for increased control and power through manipulation — and, of course, luxury acquisitions.

The show’s third and most recent season deals with a similar situation to Musk’s, wherein a powerful tech billionaire uses his influential persona to his advantage prior to a business deal with the Roys.

Several Twitter users poked fun at the similarities, saying Musk’s latest activity evoked “major Succession vibes!!”

“Succession prepared me for Elon’s hostile takeover,” tweeted one user.

Another fan quipped that the scenario is just a worse version of the critically acclaimed show: “Elon Musk’s bulls— in trying to buy Twitter is like if Succession was boring and dumb. Like if Chuck Lorre had produced Succession with a laugh track and forced Logan Roy to do finger guns at people and say Bazinga.”

“So Elon Musk is going to attempt a $43 billion hostile takeover of Twitter smh...what episode of succession is this,” tweeted another commenter.

“Elon Musk is like if Succession had s— writers who didn’t know how to make rich people interesting,” tweeted writer Rob Tannenbaum.

Here’s a look at what others are saying:

Major Succession vibes!! — synysterdayz.eth (@SynDayz) April 14, 2022

Succession prepared me for Elon's hostile takeover — Jess Elizarraras (@JessElizarraras) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk has for sure said to himself “This is just like Succession” about his Twitter takeover. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) April 14, 2022

Having watched the last 3 seasons of succession, let me explain what Elon Musk is trying to do. Thread: (1/427) — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) April 14, 2022

This Elon Musk/Twitter saga finna bang on season 5 of Succession — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) April 14, 2022

So Elon Musk is going to attempt a $43 billion hostile takeover of Twitter smh...what episode of succession is this — Toss a coin to your dealer (@Lord_Marco_C) April 14, 2022

I’m glad I watched Succession to understand what Elon Musk is trying to do right now. — Gillian Rosenberg Armour (@GillianRArmour) April 14, 2022