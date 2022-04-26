HBO has indicated it has no plans to honor Jerry West’s demand for a retraction of his portrayal in “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which the NBA icon and former Lakers legend says is “cruel” and “deliberately false.”

In a statement issued nearly a week after the demand, HBO says it “has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes. ‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

The series, which premiered in March, shows how the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, with the help of rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson and veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, created the team’s “Showtime” era, realizing Buss’ revolutionary vision of mixing muscular athleticism with noisy, sexy entertainment.

In the series, West, as played by Australian actor Jason Clarke, is a hot-tempered, foul-mouthed executive given to furious tantrums and mood swings.

Advertisement

Several prominent athletes, including Abdul-Jabbar and former Lakers Michael Cooper and Jamaal Wilkes, have denounced the portrayal and the series.

An attorney for West declined to comment.