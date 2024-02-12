Mayorkas interview: DHS head talks about impeachment, border and growing up in L.A.

Blamed by House Republicans for the unprecedented arrivals of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas narrowly escaped impeachment last week.

Mayorkas, whose family fled the regime of Fidel Castro when he was an infant and settled in Beverly Hills, is the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead the federal agency responsible for enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

House Republican leaders have vowed to attempt another impeachment vote, maybe as soon as this week.

In a wide-ranging interview last week at Homeland Security headquarters, Mayorkas told the Los Angeles Times about his Los Angeles upbringing, his thoughts on the impeachment vote and the challenges before him. Questions and responses have been condensed and edited slightly for clarity.