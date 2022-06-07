The ‘Kim Possible’ reunion is here to make us and its stars feel old

What’s the sitch? If you’re pumped for the 20th anniversary of the Disney Channel series “Kim Possible,” then it may be time for an eye cream.

Stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle continued the celebration of the Emmy-nominated animated series’ two-decade milestone on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. There, they recalled a time when beepers and custom ringtones were a thing and the Christina Milian theme song reigned supreme among children of a certain age.

“You know what’s so funny? Is that that first, ‘doo, doo, doo’ [from the theme song], everybody, everybody, every age — whether they were a parent when their kids were watching it or if they’re a grown-up now — know it’s an iconic moment,” said Romano, 38, who voiced the series’ titular crime-fighting heroine Kim Possible.

“You think somebody was texting you. That’s what I always think [when I hear it] because everybody had it as their text ring. So you would always hear that and hear it in an airport or something and think, ‘What’s going on?’” added Friedle, 45, who voiced Kim’s sidekick Ron Stoppable, and has worked consistently as a voice actor.

“Kim Possible” first ran on the Disney Channel between 2002 and 2007 and has lived on in reruns. Actors Jean Smart, Gary Cole, Elliott Gould, Nestor Carbonell, Andrea Martin and Raven-Symoné also guest starred in the show. All four seasons are available to stream on Disney+.

When Romano and Friedle were gifted action figures of their characters on “GMA,” Friedle said that marked the “collectible stage” of their careers and later lamented it was all just part of his “Will’s Old Tour.” That’s because he also starred in beloved ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World,” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. (He shared that the pilot was originally shot with another actor as goofy older brother Eric Matthews, but Friedle later got the part because that actor was deemed too short.)

Romano, who starred opposite Shia LaBeouf in Disney Channel’s original series “Even Stevens” around the same time, also weighed in on her early career highlights.

“It’s a legacy for me. I have two daughters [ages] 5 and 3, and my avatar on Disney+ is Kim Possible,” said Romano. “So it’s my big mom flex that I get to like have that with my girls.”

The co-stars even campaigned for a reboot of the series on the air.

“Everybody wants a reboot. TikTok loves us. Like, we’re down,” Romano said.

The show was previously rebooted as a live-action TV film that aired on the cable channel in 2019, but Romano only made a cameo.

Meanwhile, the pair’s animation-focused podcast “I Hear Voices” coordinated a separate “Kim Possible” reunion with some of their co-stars, as well as series creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley. It features Kim and Ron and the recurring villains Shego (Nicole Sullivan) and Dr. Drakken (John DiMaggio).

“New ‘Kim Possible’ content for the first time in 15 years is up on our podcast,” Friedle said. “It’s very cool. We have a whole new scene written by the creators of the show. So Kim and Ron are back together again. It’s really cool.”

The episode, which also went up on Tuesday, is the reason the podcast exists, Friedle said. Watch the discussion below and jump to the 49-minute mark for the new “radio-play podcast”: