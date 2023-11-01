Advertisement
Television

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes make once-scandalous romance — and a new podcast — Instagram official

Amy Robach in a black dress and T.J. Holmes in a black suit smile and pose with arms around one another
Former “GMA3” co-hosts Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes announced their new podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” on Wednesday.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Former “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are staying “#silentnomore.”

The journalists, who were embroiled in a cheating scandal last year, announced Wednesday they are taking their relationship to the next stage: podcasting. They shared the podcast news via an Instagram photo of themselves holding each other.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore,” the Instagram photo caption said before announcing the new audio series “Amy & T.J.”

Made in partnership with iHeartMedia, the ex-co-workers and running buddies’ new podcast will feature conversations about “current events, pop culture, and everything in between.” According to Wednesday’s release, “nothing is off limits,” and the podcast’s Dec. 5 premiere date will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak out after their extramarital affair made headlines in late November 2022.

On Nov. 30, 2022, Page Six published a report alleging that the “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-hosts had engaged in a months-long affair while they were both still married to their respective partners. That same day, the Daily Mail shared photos of the co-workers getting cozy with each other. As the Robach-Holmes affair dominated social media and news, ABC News removed the reporters from air.

The network launched an internal review into the hosts’ off-air relationship in December. Then in January, an ABC News spokesperson confirmed that the former co-anchors had been let go. “We all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the rep said.

Since the scandal, both Robach and Holmes have divorced their spouses and teased their relationship on social media. With Wednesday’s announcement, it looks like they will be collaborators once again, albeit on a new platform. The iHeartMedia release added that the ex-”GMA” personalities — who have since been replaced — will work together on additional iHeartPodcasts programming.

In their Instagram comments, Robach and Holmes received support from other media personalities. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer, who shared the screen with the duo, expressed support for Robach. Longtime “Today” show host Al Roker wrote, “Welcome back.”

Billy Bush, whose lewd conversation with former President Trump in 2005 led to his “Today” ouster in 2016, commented, “Shame works if you let it. Be happy and kick a—. I will download that pod and take it running.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

