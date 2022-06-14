The Jan. 6 hearings are the year’s most important TV. Read our day-by-day recaps

With the start on June 8 of public hearings by the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, the House of Representatives embarked on a project with few precedents in American history. Television was still in its infancy when the Army-McCarthy hearings harmed Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s popularity in 1954, and both the Watergate hearings and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton took place in vastly different media landscapes.

Opening in prime time, with former ABC News president James Goldston aboard to produce, the Jan. 6 hearings are intended to play out more like a dramatic miniseries — or a legal procedural — than the usual congressional committee fare, and already the approach has seemed to pay off. Twenty million people tuned in to the first night’s coverage (this without the widely watched Fox News broadcasting it live), and many more are expected to consume the hearings via social media, print and online news sources and more over the coming weeks.

Following along throughout the hearings is Times television critic Lorraine Ali, offering recaps of each day’s proceedings and analysis of how the dramatic narrative constructed by committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is resonating with viewers. Don’t miss a thing with her day-by-day coverage of what may well be the most important thing you watch on TV this year.