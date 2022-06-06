Full coverage of Jan. 6 committee hearings

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol will begin a series of six televised hearings on Thursday.

Over the coming weeks, the nine-member committee will attempt to reconstruct the days leading up to the insurrection, which followed Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The group has gathered more than 1,000 depositions and countless documents.

Here’s what you need to know about the hearings.