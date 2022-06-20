Advertisement
Television

Amber Heard’s ‘Dateline’ interview about Johnny Depp trial scores lackluster ratings

A female actor and a female journalist sit amid lights and a TV monitor for a broadcast interview
Amber Heard, left, recently spoke with journalist Savannah Guthrie for NBC’s “Dateline.”
(NBC News via Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
During her tell-all “Dateline NBC” interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard stood firmly by her testimony, presented a binder of allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp and shared that she still loves the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

The Friday interview, however, was far from a ratings bonanza for NBC despite Heard’s post-trial reflections and revelations.

The one-on-one conversation between Guthrie and the embattled “Aquaman” actor delivered a 0.3 rating in the key demographic of viewers ages 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers, per Nielsen. Heard’s appearance struggled to elevate “Dateline” past its normal ratings and brought in the show’s second-smallest audience since November, according to TVLine.

Leading up to the special, NBC teased numerous buzzy snippets of the Q&A. But come Friday, the episode couldn’t quite live up to the hype, even falling behind a repeat episode of ABC’s “20/20,” which garnered 2.6 million viewers.

Ratings-wise, the interview struggled to capture the eyeballs that closely watched the defamation trial in Fairfax, Va., which concluded earlier this month after six weeks. Depp sued ex-wife Heard for $50 million, alleging she had defamed him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She later countersued Depp for defamation, seeking $100 million.

On June 1, jurors awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and $2 million in damages to Heard. However, adhering to Virginia’s statutory cap, Judge Penney Azcarate reduced Depp’s award to approximately $10.4 million.

Throughout the court proceedings, which began in April, social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram became a breeding ground for seemingly endless pro-Depp and anti-Heard memes and videos about the public trial.

Just hours after the “Dateline” interview aired on NBC, YouTube users posted their own reactions. Some deemed the interview “vindictive,” a “flop” and a “bust,” while others tried to analyze Heard’s body language. Similarly, the “Dateline” episode spawned numerous anti-Heard responses from Depp supporters on Twitter.

Still, Heard said that she “loved [Depp] with all my heart.”

“I tried the best I could do to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t,” Heard told Guthrie.

Television
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

