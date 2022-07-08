Meet the ‘Stranger Things’ actor at the heart of Doja Cat’s spat with Noah Schnapp

“Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn has found himself in the middle of a social media spat between his co-star Noah Schnapp and rapper-singer Doja Cat.

He hasn’t done anything outside of existing, but it’s a whole thing.

Schnapp, 17, posted a now-deleted TikTok with a screenshot of a private Instagram message from the “Get Into It” rapper, in which she asked if he could help put her in touch with Quinn. After seeing her DMs with Schnapp posted to his 26 million followers on TikTok, the Grammy winner, 26, called him out for “borderline snake” and “weasel” behavior on a TikTok Live.

Quinn, who has 5.3 million Instagram followers, has yet to publicly weigh in on the ordeal as of Friday afternoon.

So as Doja Cat pines after him, some less acquainted with the mysterious happenings of Hawkins, Ind., the fictional setting of “Stranger Things,” might be wondering who Quinn is.

The 29-year-old British actor, now best known for his role as Eddie Munson in the latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has been acting, mostly in British programming, since 2015.

Speaking with The Times earlier this month, Quinn talked about his high school days and acting career.

“I was a drama nerd who loved acting. I also tried to be friends with everyone,” Quinn said. “So I guess I’ll say I was weird? Yeah, a bit of a weirdo. Bit mouthy. Spoke too much.”

After those years as a “drama nerd,” he landed his first leading role in BBC One‘s “Dickensian,” which ran from 2015 to 2016.

In 2017, Quinn landed a small part in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as Koner, a soldier in House Stark. In his brief cameo, he had an encounter with Maisie Williams’ character, Arya, telling her, “It’s cold and we’re busy, so, you know, best f— off.”

Quinn has also played supporting roles in the BBC’s 2018 “Les Misérables” miniseries, HBO’s “Catherine the Great,” in which he acted alongside Helen Mirren, and Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology series “Small Axe.”

“You have to take what you’re given and if you have the luxury of saying no, you say no,” Quinn said of his early roles. “But I feel very grateful for the kind of roles I’ve been given so far. You just try to [approach] it in a way that feels authentically from you and feels like an interesting portrayal.”

His turn as Eddie Munson has been highlighted by his shredding along to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in one of the show’s most captivating and ridiculous sequences this season.

“It’s insane. It’s doing so many things. I think this is the only world in which something like that can happen and it doesn’t feel like a pastiche. It doesn’t feel forced,” Quinn said of the popular scene. “And hilariously, it doesn’t feel melodramatic. It just feels right. And more than anything, it just feels fun. It’s that energy through that whole kind of ridiculous sequence that brings all of these storylines together.”

One of Quinn’s next roles will be in director Luna Carmoon’s “Hoard,” which is in postproduction with no release date yet.

For now, however, it might just be easier to DM him directly to get more details about his future gigs.