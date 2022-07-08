Doja Cat slams ‘Stranger Things’’ Noah Schnapp for ‘borderline snake’ leak of her DMs

Rapper Doja Cat and “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp lit up TikTok this week after he exposed direct messages she sent him.

The “Kiss Me More” rapper, acknowledging Snapp’s youth, called out the actor for the “snake” and “weasel"-like move. Meanwhile, Doja Cat is also getting criticized for asking Schnapp, a minor, to connect her with his “fine” co-star Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy winner, 26, apparently reached out to Schnapp, 17, writing, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]?” and “Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” And Schnapp, who laughed it off and told her to message Quinn directly, shared the exchange with his 26 million followers on TikTok. (Then he deleted it, but not before other users screenshoted parts of it.)

That peeved the “Woman” rapper and she called him out during a TikTok Live, saying that sharing the missives was “borderline snake” behavior.

“The Noah Schnapp thing. To be fair, this is like a kid. When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s—. You say dumb s—. You f— f— up relationships with people,” she said, adding that Schnapp posting “a private conversation” made him “so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

“You know what I mean? That’s like borderline snake s—. That’s like weasel s—,” she said, adding that it felt like “a weird power play” and that she already talked to him about it.

The musician and avid TikTok jokester also took to Twitter early Friday morning and seemingly addressed the drama, tweeting: “y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to s— that makes you mad.”

Several commenters on TikTok flooded her most recent video — which shows her “straight chilling... with no regrets” — to weigh in on the situation.

“leave noah alone,” wrote one user. " UR GETTING MAD AT A KID,” added another.

“It ain’t that deep with Noah schnapp doja, it was a joke,” said another comment.

On TikTok user King Asante’s recap of the “messy” debacle, several commenters said Doja got excessively upset, shamed her and focused on Schnapp’s age. Others were keen to point out that it was a joke.

“She’s asking a 17 year old ‘stranger’ to play matchmaker,” wrote one user.

“Now why u callin Noah a snake lmaoo extra for no reason,” said a different comment.

“She mad for no reason,” commented another.

“He’s literally a 17 year old kid, I’m sure Joseph wouldn’t of cared. & not only that I wonder what impression Joseph has of her now,” added another.

On Twitter, several followers tried to give Doja some advice.

"[i love you] but u went to a 17 year old instead of dming Joseph yourself like an adult, then called him out publicly for sharing the convo,” tweeted user @llorenaxox. “anyone would’ve shared a conversation with you because you’re doja cat! but if you wanted it kept private, you should’ve made that clear w him.”

