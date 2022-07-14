Advertisement
Television

Christopher Meloni strips down for Peloton, letting his law and orders go free

A man with a shaved head wears a gray suit jacket, a colorful shirt and a smile for photographers.
Christopher Meloni created a buzz with a revealing new ad for Peloton.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
“Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni is serving more than justice in a new Peloton commercial.

In the ad spot shared online Thursday, Meloni walks viewers through his workout routine. The 61-year-old lifts weights, holds yoga poses, goes for a run in the park, meditates and does squats — all while in his birthday suit.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange. Honestly, I don’t get it,” the naked Meloni said. “Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all. Sure, they’re famous for their amazing equipment, but the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts.”

As the actor talks about the app, the camera zooms out to reveal Meloni’s nether regions — sadly, pixelated — from all sorts of angles. Whether they like it or not, viewers see Meloni nearly naked from the front, side and back.

Peloton, of course, is best known for its stationary bikes and subscription-only fitness classes

Halfway through the video, as Meloni completes his squat set, he peeks through his legs to check on a cameraman who has apparently fallen down. Even a dog takes notice of the naked actor as he goes for his run.

The video concludes with a riff on the iconic opening lines of the “Law & Order” franchise.

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups,” a voice-over says. “Those who wear pants — and Christopher Meloni.”

On social media, the ad seemed to leave some Meloni fans speechless or aroused.

“Listen Detective Stabler is still fine,” tweeted one user.

Even Meloni tweeted a cheeky response to the bare-all ad: “Shout out to the wardrobe dept on this one. Those socks were amazing. #nationalnudeday @onepeloton.”

The commercial is the latest buzz surrounding Peloton. In television shows “And Just Like That...” and “Billions,” Peloton’s signature workout machine is involved in characters’ recent deaths.

“We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about, but Showtime’s use of Peloton’s Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment,” a Peloton spokesperson told The Times in January in response to the “Billions” death.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

