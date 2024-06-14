Star fitness influencer Kendall Toole is leaving Peloton: ‘I’ll see you in the next chapter’

Kendall Toole announced her departure from Peloton in an emotional video posted on social media.

Peloton instructor Kendall Toole is taking her last ride.

“It’s with great consideration and many, many, many hours of reflection, but I’m choosing to close my chapter at Peloton,” the fitness coach said in an emotional video posted Thursday on Instagram. “Thank you, Peloton, for this incredible, life-changing opportunity. I will forever be grateful for this life experience and transformation and personal growth that this has been for me.”

Toole joined the at-home exercise company in 2019 with a background in cheerleading, gymnastics, dance and boxing.

“It’s been an absolute honor, especially to every single one of you Knockouts and NKO crew members for all of the fun and craziness and joy,” Toole said, referencing the nickname for those who take her boxing classes.

Advertisement

Toole did not respond to a request for comment nor indicate her plans, but she emphasized in her video that this wasn’t the last fans and fitness enthusiasts would see of her.

“Before we get too emotional, I don’t want you to think I’m saying goodbye,” Toole said. “I’m not, this is just a shift. I’ll be continuing to check in on social media and far beyond. This is more of a ‘I’ll see you in the next chapter’ kind of an energy.”

“Stay tuned for what’s next, and I will see you in the next adventure,” she concluded.

Toole, who has nearly 1 million Instagram followers and is an ambassador for athletic apparel brand Lululemon, is one of many instructors who have found fame via Peloton. Cody Rigsby appeared on the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” while Ally Love now hosts Netflix’s “Dance 100” and contributes to the “Today” show.

Fellow Peloton instructors flooded her Instagram comments with praise.

“Only a few people in the world know this unique journey you’ve been on. And being one of those people all I can say it’s been a pleasure sharing the ride with you,” Sam Yo commented.

“We started this ride together. It’s been an EPIC 5 years!! Sending you love and wishing you the very best in all thats meant to be next,” Tunde Oyeneyin said.

“You are a force and a light amiga it has truly been an honor to watch you build something so amazing. I can’t wait to watch you soar in whatever you tackle next,” Camila Mariana Ramon wrote. “Love you so much mamita.”