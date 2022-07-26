Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies at 77

Tony Dow, the longtime actor and producer best known for playing Wally Cleaver on “Leave it to Beaver,” died Tuesday morning at the age of 77.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning,” his management team wrote on Dow’s Facebook page. “Tony was a beautiful soul — kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him.

“The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us,” the statement continued. “From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally — thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all.”

Dow was diagnosed with cancer several years ago, and his wife, Lauren, announced in May that it had returned, although an official cause of death was not announced.

