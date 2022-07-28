Iman Vellani might anonymously argue with your ‘Ms. Marvel’ theories on Reddit

In her own words, Iman Vellani’s life is “overwhelmingly good right now.” The 19-year-old star of the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” is making history as the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But she still finds the time to argue with Marvel fans on Reddit.

Wednesday night, Vellani stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where the host asked her about how liberating it must feel to finally be able to talk about the show’s plot after keeping it under wraps for so long. Vellani — who has no posts on her Instagram account — admitted that she debates with fans online, just not in a way that people will know who she is.

“I’m not present on social media publicly, but I do have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit,” she said. “I’m just arguing with people about theories; it’s just like, ‘You don’t even know what’s coming, man. You’re so wrong.’”

After Meyers introduced her, Vellani mentioned the character’s co-creator Sana Amanat, whom Meyers had interviewed in 2016 to talk about the series.

“It was the first thing I watched after reading the ‘Ms. Marvel’ comics for the first time and I was like obsessed with her,” Vellani said. “I was like, ‘How did she get a job at Marvel comics and be brown and a woman at the same time?’

“I was so jealous,” she added. “Me being like 15 years old. But yeah, I was obsessed with her, and now six years later I’m here talking about Ms. Marvel.”