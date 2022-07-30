After a little more than a month on the air, acclaimed ‘Gordita Chronicles’ is canceled

After 10 episodes, notable acclaim and a little more than a month on the air, “Gordita Chronicles” has become a victim of an HBO Max programming shift, joining the ranks of shows canceled in 2022.

A July 29 statement from an HBO Max spokesperson read: “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end ‘Gordita Chronicles’ at HBO Max. The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldaña, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen. We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt, groundbreaking show that connected deeply with a very important demographic.”

On Friday, show creator Claudia Forestieri tweeted, “Cucu needs a new casa people... *sigh* #gorditaneedsanewcasa #gorditachronicles”

Within hours, she had support from fans across the Twitterverse, including some well-known ones.

When showrunner Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz tweeted, “This is a load of lemons... but Gorditas make lemonade! We’re shopping for a shiny new spot. #gorditachronicles @hbomax,” current triple Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson (creator and star of “Abbott Elementary”) responded, “Really enjoyed the show. Hope it finds a new home soon!”

Advertisement

Actress Dani Fernandez tweeted, “Tapping into the #SaveGorditaChronicles fight. All hands on deck my friends. Get loud with us This show is a treasure. Not only one of the best Latine comedies but best comedies in general this year. 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Join us! #SaveGorditaChronicles.”

The “One Day at a Time” revival was another Latinx-centric sitcom to receive acclaim, only to be dropped by its original platform (Netflix). Its showrunner, Mike Royce, responded to the “Gordita” news on Instagram: “Here is the sad state of television today — this show came out 34 days ago, got great reviews… and was just cancelled. Gordita Chronicles will be trying to find a new home and deservedly so.”

“Gordita” stans may be looking to “One Day” as a model; after Netflix canceled it, it emerged again on Pop (and others). Then again, after that show’s fourth season, it was canceled for good.

Among other representative Twitter replies, @kellyedwards_co, according to her bio a “recovering TV executive,” tweeted, “I am heartbroken. My family and I binged 5 eps in one sitting and we rarely agree on anything! Come on, buyers, pick this gem up for a 2nd season! #GorditaChronicles.” And @sophian16 wrote, “This show was so important and filled what I wished I saw on tv as a child.”

The show does currently hold a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, but the site doesn’t list the number of reviews for the title and includes quotes from only six on its “All Critics” page. The Times’ Robert Lloyd was very positive in his assessment, calling it “funny and appealing and sometimes moving”:

“It’s not easy to make something authentically sunny and sweet; it seems to me that a show like this one or ‘Abbott Elementary’ is more difficult to execute successfully, and certainly to get people talking about it, than something like ‘Euphoria,’ which is made to be talked about,” he wrote in his review. “Shock effects are easy; sex takes no effort to throw on the screen. But sincerity takes art. Apart from the novel culture of its characters, ‘Gordita Chronicles’ breaks no new ground in comedy — it doesn’t need to — but its makers and cast are clearly in love with these people and their story. To have heart, work has to come from the heart.”

“Gordita” joins the growing list of notable shows not returning after their 2022 seasons. Among those canceled: “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “A.P. Bio,” “Batwoman,” “Kenan,” “Made for Love,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Black Monday” and “The Flight Attendant.” Additionally, stalwarts such as “Better Call Saul,” “Atlanta,” “Better Things,” “The Good Fight,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” “Peaky Blinders,” “This Is Us,” “The Walking Dead” and “black-ish” all scheduled their final seasons to air this year.