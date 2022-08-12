Advertisement
Share
Television

Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ after seven years as bandleader

A man holds his hands together while smiling in a black suit
Jon Batiste performs a medley at the 31st MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Share

Five months after winning big at the 2022 Grammys, Jon Batiste is stepping away from his post as bandleader for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

Colbert announced the news during Thursday night’s show.. Although Batiste wasn’t in attendance, Colbert talked up his contributions.

“Sharp-eyed viewers may have noticed that Jon hasn’t been here this summer,” Colbert said. “I have an update: Jon has decided to leave the show.”

***DO NOT USE BEFORE 11/9/2021 ENVELOPE*** NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 2021 Portrait of Jon Batiste for a feature story in the Grammy Envelope section. The 35-year-old Batiste got the most Grammy nods in 2021 with 11 nominations including Record of the Year for "Freedom," Album of the Year for We Are, and recognition in the American roots, R&B, jazz, and soundtrack categories, the latter for his work on Pixar's Soul. Photo by Devin Oktar Yalkin

Awards

For top Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, music is both birthright and calling. So is protest

The New Orleans native and “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” bandleader tops all Grammy nominees with 11, spread across a dizzying array of genres.

“I know, I feel the same way,” Colbert said after an “aw” from the crowd. “But it’s for all the best reasons, including to continue sharing his art with the world. We wanted to give him a big in-person sendoff, [musician-in-residence, the Eagles’] Joe Walsh was going to pop out of a cake — but Jon’s not in town. I hope he’s cutting his new album, and I hope it’s called ‘More Grammys Please.’"

Batiste ran the band for seven years but the news may not come as a surprise because of his absence during the summer. Louis Cato, another Grammy-winning musician who has been filling in for Batiste, will become the permanent bandleader, Colbert announced.

Advertisement

“We’ve been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years,” Colbert said. “Will we miss him here? Yeah! But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as a guest with your next hit record.”

Batiste hasn’t yet spoken about his departure. In a 2021 interview with The Times ahead of the Grammys, he touched on how joining the show persuaded him to finally sign a record deal, after hoping to remain independent.

“Because of the TV show, I wasn’t gonna be able to tour nearly as much as I had, so I figured I may as well sign a record deal,” he said.

Jon Batiste performs "Freedom" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Music

Jon Batiste wins album of the year at 2022 Grammys

The ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ bandleader took home the last award of the night for ‘We Are.’ He won five Grammy Awards on Sunday.

In March, Batiste led the pack with five Grammy wins, including album of the year. Batiste also won American roots performance, American roots song and music video, along with score soundtrack for visual media, thanks to his work on the animated film “Soul.”

The month prior, he married his wife Suleika Jaouad, who is battling leukemia, at their new home.

TelevisionMusic
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement