Lisa Rinna couldn’t wait for the ‘RHOBH’ reunion to start drama with Kathy Hilton

Weeks after speaking out about the racist cyberbullying attacks on her co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son, Jax, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna says she’s being targeted by haters.

“I have been threatened for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that are untrue and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” she captioned a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Friday. “I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I’m gonna talk about it all.”

While Rinna didn’t explicitly explain what prompted her dramatic post, the “Days of Our Lives” actor shared her message hours before meeting up with her fellow housewives to film the “RHOBH” reunion on Friday.

Just before that Instagram Story, Rinna shared what appeared to be a screenshot of text messages from co-star Kathy Hilton. Users zooming in on the screenshot can see that Hilton’s texts were sent in January, around the same time the cast of the Bravo reality series embarked on a trip to Aspen. As usual, some drama unfolded on that trip, which Wednesday’s episode of “Real Housewives” dug into.

“Please do not say anything we discussed. Otherwise it will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano,” the first text message from Hilton said.

“Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent,” read Hilton’s second text.

Advertisement

Rinna’s Instagram Story also featured a response from a follower who said, “Oop, in Italy we have a word for this which is Omertà and it’s basically a mob thing,” followed by a shrug emoji.

“It’s a threat for sure!,” Rinna captioned the story, along with a sticker of an emoji holding an Italian flag.

Rinna’s latest tension with Hilton has yet to reveal itself in upcoming episodes, but on Instagram, Andy Cohen teased the upcoming reunion.

“We already got a bombshell, I have to say,” the Bravo personality said on his Instagram Story. “A mystery has been solved that I even didn’t know existed.”

While fans are eager to learn what drama is brewing for the housewives, Cohen said on Instagram, “This is gonna be good.”

In August, Rinna was among the “RHOBH” stars to voice support for Beauvais and her son, who said in a statement that “middle aged women [spammed] me with racist and crude comments about my family.” Also standing in solidarity on social media were Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley.

Their co-star Diana Jenkins was blamed for the messages, but on Thursday Jenkins filed a lawsuit against anonymous “bots” that she alleges were behind the inappropriate comments.

“Someone who posts racist and threatening messages to a fourteen-year old is morally bankrupt,” the suit says. “But, Defendant was not content with attacking an innocent child. Defendant ensured that the profile and content of the postings would lead people to conclude that Ms. Jenkins was the one who had purchased the bots used in the attack. That conduct too is in the realm of the morally bankrupt.”

The messages repeatedly demanded that Beauvais “leave Diana alone.”