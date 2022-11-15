Advertisement
Share
Television

‘Jeopardy!’ lost points with fans after this ‘unnecessarily morbid’ clue

Camera footage of a bald man in a white t-shirt
Brian Laundrie, left, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in October 2021. His death was used in a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” clue, prompting an outcry from fans and Laundrie’s family.
(Uncredited / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is in hot water with its fans after a recent episode referenced the suicide death of Brian Laundrie, who killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito while on a road trip in 2021.

On Sunday, celebrity contestants John Michael Higgins, Joel Kim Booster and Wil Wheaton showed off their knowledge for the trivia show’s semifinal. Among the featured question categories was “The ‘A’ list,” in which the responses should contain the letter “A.” After a card was selected, host Mayim Bialik then read the controversial hint.

“In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.'s Myakkahatchee Creek Area, home to these long toothy critters,” she read.

The answer: “What are alligators?”

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

World & Nation

Gabby Petito was strangled 3-4 weeks before found, coroner says

A coroner in Wyoming says slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled.

The point went to “Fire Island” star Joel Kim Booster, and the show quickly moved on to the next question. But fans were shaken by the clue.

“I was mortified to be watching Jeopardy and low and behold they asked a casual question about alligators referencing Brian Laundrie! Oh Mayim. Oh Jeopardy! What incredibly poor taste,” tweeted one fan on Sunday.

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

World & Nation

Medical examiner in Florida says Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself

Brian Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in the killing of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Advertisement

Laundrie’s remains were found last October after authorities say he shot himself in the head. He was 23. His remains were found in the Florida nature preserve after he went missing amid the search to question him in Petito’s killing.

The coroner said Petito died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation” in September 2021. The FBI said in January that Laundrie admitted to killing his girlfriend in a notebook found near his remains.

Attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, told TMZ on Monday that they would like some accountability for the clue.

“The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was,” TMZ reported. “I believe an apology is due.”

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021, file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito, took responsibility for killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

World & Nation

Brian Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in his notebook, FBI says

The FBI says the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp.

A representative for “Jeopardy!” did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

“Jeopardy!” fans said that the clue was not only in poor taste, but an indirect approach to the correct answer.

“So unnecessarily morbid,” tweeted another fan. “Could have said anything related to Florida and gotten there.”

Another fan tweeted it was below “Jeopardy!” standards, and “showed a complete lack of class and total disrespect.”

See more fan reactions to Sunday’s hint below:

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement