Adam Rich, former child star of ‘Eight Is Enough,’ dies at 54

Adam Rich, the former child actor known for playing little Nicholas Bradford in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54.

Rich died Saturday in Brentwood, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s Office confirmed to the Associated Press. The cause of death was under investigation.

Rich made his TV debut in a 1976 episode of “The Six Million Dollar Man” before landing his breakout role as the youngest child of the Bradford family on “Eight Is Enough,” which ran from 1977 to 1981. The popular series made Rich one of the biggest child stars of the period. In the ‘80s he voiced Presto the Magician in the series “Dungeons & Dragons” and portrayed Danny Blake in “Code Red,” as well as appearing in episodes of “CHiPs,” “Fantasy Island,” “Baywatch” and other shows.

Rich lived with depression and was repeatedly beset by legal troubles related to drugs and alcohol in his 20s. He sought treatment at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage and became sober later in life.

“Adam was simply a wonderful guy,” Rich’s publicist, Danny Deraney, said in a statement shared Sunday on Twitter.

“He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today. He really was Americas Little Brother.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.