‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland facing felony domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of shows such as “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites,” is facing felony domestic violence charges in Orange County.

Roiland appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing related to charges filed in May 2020. According to the complaint obtained by The Times, Roiland is facing one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and deceit.

Per the complaint, the charges are related to an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020, involving an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at that time. Orange County Superior Court records indicate Roiland pleaded not guilty to both felony counts when he was arraigned in Oct. 2020. According to these court records, Roiland had been released after posting a $50,000 bond that August.

Roiland‘s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roiland is best known for co-creating and starring in hit adult animated shows including Adult Swim’s Emmy Award-winning “Rick and Morty” (with Dan Harmon) as well as Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” (with Mike McMahan). Among his most recent projects is “Koala Man,” which premiered on Hulu earlier this month.

According to NBC News, which was first to report on the case, a protective order was filed against Roiland in Oct. 2020 to bar him from harassing, threatening or surveilling the person named in the order. Roiland was also reportedly ordered to turn in any firearms he owned or possessed and is not to go within 100 feet of the person named in the order. The person’s identity is unknown.

The court will reconvene for Roiland’s pretrial hearing on April 27.