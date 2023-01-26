New ‘Succession’ trailer teases ‘tightrope walk’ on a razor in for Roy siblings

If your dad betrayed you and your siblings (again), you probably wouldn’t want to take a call from him — or his assistant — either.

The Roy kids are taking Logan Roy’s Season 3-finale betrayal to heart and refusing to reconcile with the cutting media-family patriarch (Brian Cox) in the new teaser trailer for HBOMax’s Emmy-winning drama “Succession.”

The trailer, which dropped Thursday, shows Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) putting on a united front against their dad, who we last saw revising a divorce agreement with his ex-wife that forced the billionaire heirs out of their shares of the family business, Waystar Royco. We also see Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden), who is caught in the crossfire he helped orchestrate, trying to figure out where he stands in the pecking order after betraying his wife, Shiv, to get in Logan’s good graces.

“We’ll always be good, right?” he earnestly asks his cryptic father-in-law.

“If we’re good, we’re good,” Logan replies. And despite how many times he says he’s “heartened,” dear bumbling and scheming Tom most definitely is not.

As for the Logan siblings, Kendall likens his latest showdown with his father to “a tightrope walk on a straight razor ... Five-hundred-foot reputational drop.”

“Why is that making you smile? That shouldn’t make you smile,” Roman replies. “Who likes tightrope-walking on a straight razor?”

And the answer to that is the viewers of “Succession,” who can begin watching Season 4 when it debuts on HBOMax on March 26.