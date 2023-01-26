Advertisement
Television

New ‘Succession’ trailer teases ‘tightrope walk’ on a razor in for Roy siblings

By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

If your dad betrayed you and your siblings (again), you probably wouldn’t want to take a call from him — or his assistant — either.

The Roy kids are taking Logan Roy’s Season 3-finale betrayal to heart and refusing to reconcile with the cutting media-family patriarch (Brian Cox) in the new teaser trailer for HBOMax’s Emmy-winning drama “Succession.”

The trailer, which dropped Thursday, shows Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) putting on a united front against their dad, who we last saw revising a divorce agreement with his ex-wife that forced the billionaire heirs out of their shares of the family business, Waystar Royco. We also see Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden), who is caught in the crossfire he helped orchestrate, trying to figure out where he stands in the pecking order after betraying his wife, Shiv, to get in Logan’s good graces.

Brian Cox in a beige suit

Television

Let’s break down the bloodbath that was ‘Succession’s’ Season 3 finale

Who lived? Who died? And where does that leave the Roys? We dig into every twist and turn of “Succession’s” extraordinary Season 3 finale.

Advertisement

“We’ll always be good, right?” he earnestly asks his cryptic father-in-law.

“If we’re good, we’re good,” Logan replies. And despite how many times he says he’s “heartened,” dear bumbling and scheming Tom most definitely is not.

As for the Logan siblings, Kendall likens his latest showdown with his father to “a tightrope walk on a straight razor ... Five-hundred-foot reputational drop.”

“Why is that making you smile? That shouldn’t make you smile,” Roman replies. “Who likes tightrope-walking on a straight razor?”

And the answer to that is the viewers of “Succession,” who can begin watching Season 4 when it debuts on HBOMax on March 26.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement