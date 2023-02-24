Kim Zolciak-Biermann can rest easy in her Georgia mansion: Foreclosure auction is off

Reality-TV star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s alleged foreclosure is no more, despite a public notice going up last week indicating the Alpharetta, Ga., home she shares with hubby Kroy Biermann would be auctioned off March 7.

“The couple has taken the action to clear this up,” a source close to Zolciak-Biermann told People. “Entertainment Tonight” reported Friday that the auction was called off on Wednesday.

Truist Bank had the authority to “negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan,” the public notice said.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband had reportedly gone into default on the $1.65-million loan they took out to buy the property, which has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and can be seen in a video tour Zolciak gave in 2015 on her Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy.”

That show — originally called “Don’t Be Tardy to the Wedding” — ran from 2012 into 2020 and tracked Zolciak and the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker as they planned their November 2011 wedding and raised the four children they have together.

The couple bought the home on the 18th hole of the Manor Golf & Country Club for $880,000 in 2012, right after they got married and before Kroy Biermann in 2013 adopted Zolciak’s two daughters, Arianna and Brielle, from her first marriage. Redfin puts the 9,407-square-foot home’s current value at just under $2.5 million, while Zillow estimates it at just over $2.8 million.

TMZ reported last week that a foreclosure notice had been posted on the house indicating it would go up for auction March 7.

But two of the couple’s daughters laughed at a TMZ videographer a few days later when quizzed about the situation, with Ariana Biermann saying, “don’t believe everything you read” and verifying that it was a misunderstanding and that all of their stuff was still in the house.

The posting of an auction notice is only one step in the foreclosure process — which in many cases can be stopped along the way — and it doesn’t always mean that an auction will result. Clearly. Ahem.