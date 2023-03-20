Returning to her ‘DWTS’ roots, Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as co-host

Welcome back to the dance floor, Julianne Hough.

ABC announced Monday that the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and judge will co-host the 32nd season of the competition program alongside returning emcee Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough will replace supermodel and reality TV star Tyra Banks, who hosted “Dancing With the Stars” for three years before confirming her departure earlier this month.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host,” Hough said in a statement to Variety.

“The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. ... The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again.”

Late last week, Banks confirmed in an interview with TMZ that she had concluded her “DWTS” tenure in order to continue building her ice cream empire and develop a “new business show” for TV. The executive producer of “America’s Next Top Model” succeeded original “DWTS” host Tom Bergeron in 2020.

“It’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV but behind the scenes,” Banks told TMZ on Thursday.

“It’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

Banks’ replacement rose to fame as a pro dancer on “DWTS,” winning the coveted mirror-ball trophy twice with her celebrity partners. Hough eventually returned to the series multiple times as a judge and guest judge after expanding her career as a recording artist, actor and fitness influencer.

Hough and Ribeiro will be joined this upcoming season by returning “DWTS” judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough (Julianne’s brother). The newest season of “DWTS” will premiere this fall on Disney+.