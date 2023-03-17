Tyra Banks is leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for ice cream ambitions: ‘It’s time’

Tyra Banks’ time in the “Dancing With the Stars” spotlight has come to an end.

The model and TV personality will not return to host the long-running celebrity dance competition show three years after joining the cast, The Times confirmed Friday. TMZ, who caught up with Banks as she was leaving a Whole Foods in Santa Monica on Thursday, broke the news Friday morning.

“I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV but behind the scenes,” Banks said Thursday in a video shared on the website. “You know what? I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host told TMZ she’s “working hard” to expand her ice cream brand Smize & Dream, which recently launched in the United Arab Emirates.

“You’re gonna see us this year in Inglewood,” she added.

An “entrepreneur at heart,” Banks said she will also turn her focus to producing and creating new TV series, including a “new business show coming soon.”

Banks joined “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020 as a host, following former longtime emcees Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. In July 2022, Alfonso Ribeiro joined as co-host.

During her tenure, Banks faced backlash from fans who slammed her for her several on-air mistakes, including mistaking one safe dance couple for another that was in the bottom. Now, that’s behind her.

“I really really want to focus on my business and you can’t do that hosting a show,” she said Thursday. “So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things.”

Banks’ exit is the latest shakeup for “Dancing With the Stars.”

In November Len Goodman, one of three original judges, announced that he’s departing the series to spend time with family. Months after pro Cheryl Burke announced she’s leaving the dance floor in November, fellow professional Mark Ballas announced Sunday that he’s also retiring.

“This will be the last time you’ll see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight,” he said during a live show on Sunday. “This is going to be my last dance.”