Vlad Duthiers adds promotion on ‘CBS Mornings’ to his streaming anchor duties

CBS News has promoted Vladimir “Vlad” Duthiers to featured host of its daily morning program.

The Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning journalist has long contributed to “CBS Mornings” as a correspondent, guest anchor and host of the show’s “What to Watch” segment, which he will continue to helm in this new position.

“This will mean there will be more of Vlad on CBS Mornings,” CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani said Monday in an internal announcement to staff.

“He’ll tell more business, arts, and culture stories. And there will be more Vlad on ‘Talk of the Table’ in addition to his signature ‘What to Watch’ segments. ... Vlad has been featured on virtually all our broadcasts and platforms. He has excelled at every assignment and has been a pioneer in streaming.”

In addition to maintaining his “What to Watch” duties, Duthiers will keep his role as anchor of “CBS News Live” on the CBS News Streaming Network. The popular newscaster, who joined CBS in 2014, has covered for the network everything from antipolice brutality protests and deforestation in the Amazon to presidential debates and the 2018 royal wedding.

Recently, he has been busy documenting some personal news — becoming a father this year — via his heartwarming “Vlad the Dad” reports.

During Monday’s “Talk of the Table” segment, “CBS Mornings” co-anchors Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson enthusiastically congratulated Duthiers on his promotion and expressed admiration for their longtime colleague.

“I’m grateful for all of these individuals who’ve supported me,” Duthiers said on Monday’s broadcast. “You meet people sometimes at the high levels of their professions and they say, ‘I work really hard, and I’m really smart, and that’s why I’m here.’ I’m none of those things. I’m somebody who was seen.”

“Vlad, take that back,” King interjected. “You are all of those things, and you did work really hard. This didn’t just happen.”

The “CBS Mornings” team also reflected on Duthiers’ journey from professional with a 20-year career in global finance to 39-year-old intern at CNN where longtime anchor Anderson Cooper recognized his talents and hired him as an associate producer.

“We’re looking forward to seeing where Vlad takes us next,” Khemlani said in Monday’s staff memo.

“We know that whatever he does, he’ll do it with enthusiasm, energy, and an infectious smile that lights up the screen.”