Malcolm McDowell’s son, Beckett, quietly dropped out of ‘American Idol.’ But why?

Former “American Idol” contestant Beckett McDowell, right, is the son of actor Malcom McDowell, left.

After “American Idol” fans were left guessing which contestant made a low-key exit from the competition, singer Beckett McDowell revealed he departed on his own terms.

During Monday’s episode, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest announced that one of the remaining 26 singers “decided to bow out of the competition.” Seacrest didn’t mention a name but instead welcomed Idaho singer Paige Anne, 16, back to the competition.

Hours after the episode aired, McDowell — the teen son of “A Clockwork Orange” star Malcolm McDowell — shared in a since-expired Instagram story that he was the missing singer.

“To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26,” the 19-year-old musician wrote (via Entertainment Tonight).

He continued: “I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.”

In another Instagram story, McDowell clarified that he “did not get kicked off” and that he “left for personal reasons.”

Beckett is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell and his wife, Kelley Kuhr.

Days after confirming his “Idol’’ exit, the singer shared a tribute to his late grandfather, Glenn Kuhr, on Instagram.

“I can’t imagine a world without you and I really don’t want too [sic], but it brings me great comfort knowing you’ll be watching out for me, grandma, the boys, my mom, my uncle and all of your friends in heaven,” he captioned a photo.

McDowell became the second child of a celebrity to depart “American Idol” on their own terms. Earlier this month Kaya Stewart, daughter of Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart, left “Idol” after she got sick, leaving her duet partner, Fire, to improvise with another singer.

In addition to “A Clockwork Orange,” Malcolm McDowell has appeared in the films “Halloween,” “Caligula” and “If...” His television credits include “Entourage,” “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Heroes.”