Dave Stewart’s daughter auditioned for ‘American Idol,’ and he was right by her side

Kaya Stewart, left, auditioned for “American Idol” with the help of her father, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics.

Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart made a surprise appearance on “American Idol,” and it was a treat for everyone in the room, including his daughter.

Stewart, half of the ‘80s pop duo with Annie Lennox, joined his daughter Kaya Stewart as she performed for “Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during Sunday’s episode.

“Oh wait, what? The backup musician is who?” a shocked Richie asked when he saw the father and daughter walk into the room.

“I’m Dave, nice to meet you,” said Stewart, who was holding a guitar.

“Oh my God, blast from the past,” said Perry, who was born almost two years after Eurythmics’ breakthrough album, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” was released.

Before performing her original song “This Tattoo” for the panel, Kaya Stewart shared the role music has played in her life.

“When I was born, my dad was on tour. I was going to shows when I was in my mom’s tummy,” she said. Dave Stewart shares Kaya and her sister Indya with third wife Anoushka Fisz. (He also has two sons, Sam and Django, with second wife Siobhan Fahey.)

She continued: “The musician’s lifestyle has been something that’s just been a part of my life. There was never a question of what I wanted to do with my life.”

Perry asked the rising singer why — given her father’s connections and reputation — she chose to audition for “American Idol.” Kaya simply said she want to pave her own path.

She sang her song for the judges as her father played backing instrumentals.

“This is much more difficult than being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Dave Stewart joked. Eurythmics and Richie were both inducted in 2022.

The judges said they enjoyed Kaya’s performance, her father aside, and unanimously decided to send her to Hollywood.

“This is a tricky competition, but I totally think you’re worthy to go jump in the mix of all this,” Bryan said. “You can tell that you’ve grown up on the stage, around the stage and you’ve put in the stage-presence side of it.”

Kaya Stewart has been releasing music since 2015. She released her first album, “If Things Go South,” in September 2022.

Her father is best known for Eurythmics hits “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Right by Your Side” and “Here Comes the Rain Again,” which he recorded with Annie Lennox.