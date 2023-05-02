Eileen Saki, final actor to play Rosie in ‘MASH,’ dies at 79

The “MASH” community is pouring one out for actor Eileen Saki, who died Monday at age 79.

Saki, who was the last actor to portray Rosie’s Bar boss Rosie on the long-running Korean War series, died “peacefully” in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer, her manager Camilla Fluxman Pines told The Times on Tuesday.

“She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew they knew her ‘from somewhere’ — and loved talking to young actors about the journey,” Fluxman Pines said in a statement.

The “MASH Matters” podcast — co-hosted by star Jeff Maxwell and Ryan Patrick — shared news of Saki’s death Tuesday on Facebook.

Advertisement

“Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie. On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love,” the post said.

The announcement added: “Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you. #GoodbyeFarewellandAmen.”

News of Saki’s death comes months after she was diagnosed with cancer. In March, “MASH Matters” announced on Facebook that a “new battle has begun” for the actor, who was starting chemotherapy treatment. The podcast encouraged fans to send the actor a “message of encouragement, hope, appreciation, and adoration” amid her cancer battle.

The March diagnosis was not Saki’s first bout with cancer. She also survived lung cancer, her manager said.

In addition to “MASH,” Saki appeared the TV series “Gimme a Break!,” “Sidekicks” and “Without a Trace.” Her film work includes “Policewomen” (1974), “Meteor” (1979) and “Splash” (1984).

In January 2022, Saki recounted her time as Rosie from 1976 to 1981 for “MASH Matters.” For Saki, her barkeeper character was “a combination of what I observed of ladies even at restaurants, Chinese restaurants — Asian women who really have taken over.”

Travel & Experiences Fans and actors salute ‘MASH’ 25 years after show’s end, they meet at its restored outdoor set.

She added: “I mean, they are the boss.”

Saki ended her podcast interview with a message for the generations of “MASH” fans who have seen her work.

“For the people who started out at the beginning, I am so thankful. For all the newcomers, my God, if you could just get into the stories, get interested in the characters, you’ll learn so much and laugh at the same time,” she said. “I mean really, isn’t that what life is about?”

She is survived by her husband Bob Borgen. No memorial plans have been revealed.