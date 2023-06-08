‘Wednesday’ actor Percy Hynes White dismisses sexual assault claims as ‘misinformation’

“Wednesday” star Percy Hynes White said his family and friends have been doxxed and received death threats in recent months following allegations of sexual assault.

Nearly six months after he was accused of sexual assault, “Wednesday” actor Percy Hynes White dismissed the online claims this week, characterizing them as part of “a campaign of misinformation” from somebody he’s never met.

White, 21, addressed the allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram account Wednesday. In it, the actor said that his family and friends have also become targets of the apparent online campaign.

“Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats,” his statement said. He went on to explain how the individual had used “underage photos,” “examples of me acting in character” and references to his friend Jane to convey the allegations of assault. Attempts to set the record straight made by Jane, whom he said was portrayed as a victim, “have been ignored.”

“The rumors are false,” White continued. “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people.”

He ended the note by thanking “everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts” and called for an end to the “harassment of my family, friends and coworkers.”

Representatives for White did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

In January, a user on Twitter alleged that the actor assaulted her and “multiple of my friends,” according to Variety. The user claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that White would allegedly give drugs to underage girls at parties in Toronto and would assault them or pressure them into sex when they were high or drunk.

White is known for playing the artsy psychic Xavier Thorpe on the hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” which was renewed in April for a second season.

Fans of “The Addams Family” spinoff have called for White’s firing since the allegations surfaced. Others have criticized the show’s star Jenna Ortega for reaffirming her friendship with her co-star.

During her controversial appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in March, Ortega spoke glowingly of White and co-star Georgie Farmer, who played the gorgon Ajax Petropolus in the series. The trio, who lived in the same apartment building while filming, would go on walks, cook dinner for each other and clean their apartments together.

“Literally, we mothered each other,” Ortega said. “So it’s like whenever someone was busier, like going through something, we were there.”