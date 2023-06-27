‘Wheel of Fortune’ names Ryan Seacrest as new host, replacing Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Weeks after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement, Seacrest revealed Tuesday that he will takeover hosting duties. The producer shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” he wrote. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years.”

He added: “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

The “Wheel of Fortune” change of guard comes after Sajak said on Twitter that “his time has come.”

“I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

This story is developing.