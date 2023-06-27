Advertisement
Television

‘Wheel of Fortune’ names Ryan Seacrest as new host, replacing Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest smiling in a black suit
Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune.”
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Looks like Ryan Seacrest will take a spin on “Wheel of Fortune” as its new host.

Weeks after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement, Seacrest revealed Tuesday that he will takeover hosting duties. The producer shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” he wrote. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years.”

He added: “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

Advertisement
Man Pat Sajak standing on Wheel of Fortune stage in black suit, holding cards, smiling and looking off stage

Entertainment & Arts

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak announces 2024 retirement: ‘It’s been a wonderful ride’

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak announced his four-decade run hosting the American game show is coming to a close in 2024.

The “Wheel of Fortune” change of guard comes after Sajak said on Twitter that “his time has come.”

“I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

This story is developing.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement