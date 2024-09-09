Ryan Seacrest takes the reins but ‘Wheel of Fortune’ stays the same

Ryan Seacrest’s first episode as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune” starts just like any other.

The audience chants the name of the long-running game show, the theme song plays and announcer Jim Thornton introduces the stars of the show. But this time, for the first time, the duo that enters arm in arm is Seacrest and “Wheel of Fortune” mainstay Vanna White.

Monday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” which kicks off the syndicated show’s 42nd season, marks the beginning of Seacrest’s tenure as host of the nightly word puzzle series. He takes over for Pat Sajak, who quizzed wheel spinners for 40-plus years — the longest-running host of a nationally syndicated game show.

“Let’s have fun,” Seacrest said at the top of the show. Before introducing the contestants and getting the games started, the new host took some time to acknowledge what this new gig means to him.

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and, of course, my good friend Vanna White,” Seacrest said. “Thank you for the very warm welcome. Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid, watching in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years and I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill so let’s play ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ ”

Anybody worried that this new era of “Wheel” would bring big, jarring changes will be pleased to know that almost everything is just as you remember. The only noticeable changes are the look of the set and that Seacrest does not use index cards when introducing the contestants.

Ryan Seacrest with the contestants on his first episode as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune.” (Eric McCandless / Sony Pictures Television)

Seacrest appeared genuinely happy to be there. Or at least, as genuine as a game show host can appear to be anything. His long career as a television host on shows like “American Idol” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan” has helped him hone a perfectly inoffensive charm that allows him to interact with contestants without detracting from their enthusiasm and letting them shine.

Whereas Sajak occasionally let slip some cranky uncle-type comments, especially in his later years, Seacrest’s banter is still a bit on the stiff side. That’s not necessarily a bad thing and one episode is too small of a sample size to make any definitive judgment. Guests Corina, Terry and Cindy also made for a good group of first contestants for the new host. They were charming, did not say or do anything outlandish and — without giving too much away — each had good and bad spins, as well as good and bad guesses.

All that is to say, Seacrest’s first “Wheel of Fortune” was a perfectly fine episode. His tenure on the show is off to a smooth start.