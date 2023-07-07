Candace Cameron Bure says she ‘never’ tried to remove gay ‘Fuller House’ character

Candace Cameron Bure denied “Fuller House” co-star Miss Benny’s claims that she tried to rid the series of a gay character.

Actor Candace Cameron Bure has responded to fresh claims of homophobic behavior after a “Fuller House” co-star claimed she tried to ax a gay character from the “Full House” spinoff.

“Fuller House” and “Glamorous” star Miss Benny shared a TikTok video Thursday alleging she experienced “homophobia” on the set of Netflix’s “Fuller House.” Benny, who came out as transgender in June, starred as fashionable teen Casey in “Fuller House.” Responding to a follower’s comment asking if the detractor was Bure, Benny explained the alleged homophobic behavior on “Fuller House” in a second TikTok video.

“I played Casey, the first gay character in the ‘Full House’ franchise. One of the Tanner sisters is like very publicly ‘not for the girls’ — if that makes sense,” Benny said. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

Benny did not directly name Bure in her video, but the original “Full House” actor — who portrays D.J. Tanner — has come under fire before for her conservative views. In 2022, she faced backlash for saying her own network, Great American Family, will not include LGBTQ+ storylines in its Christmas movies.

Benny claimed that she was “warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically.” A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday.

After Benny’s TikTok videos and allegations made the internet rounds, Bure released a statement denying her former co-star’s claims.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Bure said in a statement shared with The Times on Friday. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show.”

She continued: “We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Despite the alleged homophobic behavior she faced on set, Benny said she had “a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me.”

“The show ultimately led to me being on ‘Glamorous’ on Netflix. So everything happens for a reason,” she said. Miss Benny stars with “Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall in the Netflix comedy.

Benny’s claims come amid a rise in rhetoric and legislation against the LGBTQ+ community. In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. In May, DeSantis also signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, targeting drag shows, and restricting discussion of “preferred pronouns” in schools.

Most recently, the Supreme Court ruled that conservative Christians have a free-speech right to refuse to provide some business services for same-sex marriages.

“It continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults,” Benny said in her TikTok.