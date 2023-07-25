Raven-Symoné says she can see the future, just like her TV character

Actor Raven-Symoné believes “humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields.”

Cue the “That’s So Raven” theme song. Raven-Symoné says she shares more than just a name with her Disney Channel character.

According to the the latest episode of her and wife Miranda Maday’s “The Best Podcast Ever,” the “View” personality says she also has psychic abilities. “Puns f— intended,” she said in the episode, released Monday.

The actor, who famously starred as teenage psychic Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel comedy “That’s So Raven,” talked psychic energy, clairvoyance and déjà vu with co-host Maday and guest Keke Palmer.

Advertisement

Halfway through the hour-long episode, the podcast hosts spun a wheel of conversation topics, ultimately landing on “psychics” — who could have seen that one coming? Palmer said she believes psychics exist but does not buy that she is among them.

“I think there are psychic abilities ... that we can all maybe tap into,” the “Nope” star said. “Maybe it’s not everybody, maybe it’s a few people. And I think it comes to us differently.”

After mention of celebrity clairvoyant Tyler Henry (about whom Palmer pulled another “Sorry to this man”), and some talk about energy waves, the former “The View” co-host revealed her psychic tendencies.

“I believe actually, humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly,” Raven-Symoné said. “I can walk into a room and read the room. People might not think that’s psychic, but what that is is reading energy — energy is in the psychic plane because it’s not on a physical, material plane.”

Like Palmer, the 37-year-old performer said she considers déjà vu — the feeling you have lived through a circumstance before — a psychic ability. “I will see a scene that is happening to me, that has happened to me or is going to happen to me in another dimension and I feel it in my body,” she said.

Maday said she doesn’t buy her spouse’s supposed psychic abilities much, attributing them to watching “‘The Matrix’ too many times.”

Raven-Symoné delved even further, saying she believes there is another version of herself in an alternate universe that is neither a woman nor an actor. The actor claimed “the way we connect is through our ... trauma.”

California Reporter’s notebook: Is a fortuneteller’s fate ‘Foretold’? A reporter goes on a 3½-year journey chronicling the life of Paulina Stevens, a Romani woman and fortuneteller, that results in a podcast, “Foretold.”

Advertisement

After all the talk of déjà vu, other Raven-Symonés and various psychic planes, the “Raven’s Home” star said she draws the line at the stereotypical psychic.

“Now, if you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,’” she joked, “I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back.’”

While not a fan of crystal ball-wielding psychics, Raven-Symoné paid homage to the late Miss Cleo during her time on “That’s So Raven” and in the Max documentary “Call Me Miss Cleo.”

“When I saw Miss Cleo, I did believe,” Raven-Symoné said, recalling the Los Angeles-born personality’s late-’90s commercials. Cleo, who was born Youree Harris, died July 26, 2016, after a battle with colon cancer. She was 53.

Later in the episode, Raven-Symoné recalled connecting with relatives on her mother’s side through an emotional psychic session with clairvoyant Henry in 2016.

“There’s auras, you have to understand the human body and our energy field, and those auras that hold the experiences of all of our people,” she said on Monday’s episode.

Raven-Symoné is not the only celebrity to open up about psychic abilities this week. While appearing on Roz Hernandez‘s “Ghosted!” podcast Monday, “Girls5eva” star Busy Philipps said, “I’m psychic.”

“I think I’m very intuitive,” she told Hernandez. “But sometimes I just know things are going to happen ... I sort of see things in the future and then I have a lot of really psychic connections with people.”