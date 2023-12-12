Raven-Symoné says brother Blaize Pearman died of colon cancer: ‘He is loved and missed’

Raven-Symoné said her late brother Blaize Pearman is now “in a better place.”

Raven-Symoné missed one family member during her “bittersweet” 38th birthday celebration over the weekend: her younger brother Blaize Pearman.

The podcast host and former Disney Channel star revealed Monday that she has been in mourning since her brother died last month after a two-year battle with colon cancer. He was 31.

The “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home” star broke the news in an Instagram video Monday. She thanked her fans and followers for their Dec. 10 birthday wishes but wrote in her caption that it was “hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not.”

“He is in a better place now,” she said in a selfie video. “He is loved and missed and the emotions that have been waving in and out of my body and mind ... have been a roller coaster.”

She added: “I love you Blaize.”

Raven-Symoné, who hosts “The Best Podcast Ever” with wife Miranda Maday, said that Dec. 16 is her brother’s birthday and “forever will be,” before thanking her inner circles and social media family for their support. She also wrote in her caption that she will share “more” on Saturday.

Pearman appeared alongside his celebrity sister, her on-screen parents and their real-life parents in a 2008 episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.” On behalf of the American Red Cross, they competed against Wayne Newton and his family.

On Monday, Raven-Symoné received support from “A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator Robin Thede and “Cheetah Girls” co-stars Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan.

“I’m so sorry to hear this devastating news Raven. Much love to you and your family ❤️❤️❤️,” replied Thede.

“You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother,” Bryan wrote. “Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.

Williams commented: “There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers. 🖤”

Last year, Raven-Symoné celebrated her brother on his birthday with an Instagram post. She said he was “one of the kindest protectors I know.”

The caption continued: “More years to come for you! My love energy and hugs go to you this day! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BROTHER! You the s—!”