And just like that ... we’re getting a third season of HBO’s ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off

Keep the cosmos coming: “And Just Like That...” is returning to Max for a third season.

The streaming platform announced Wednesday that HBO’s “Sex and the City” spin-off series will be getting renewed, ahead of the show’s Season two 2 finale, which is set to run Thursday.

The New York-set show launched in 2021 and follows three of the four original “Sex and the City” leads as they try to manage life in their 50s, from dating to motherhood. The series stars Sarah Jessica Parker as columnist and voice-over legend Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as the hopeless romantic art dealer Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as the overworked lawyer Miranda Hobbes. Kim Cattrall was notably left out of the reboot but made a cameo in the second season. The cast also features Sara Ramírez, Tony Danza, Willie Garson and John Corbett.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex and the City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three,” series showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, remarked on the program’s sustained popularity.

“We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, ‘And Just Like That…’ ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date,” she said in a statement. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

In The Times’ analysis of the first season of the series, columnist Mary McNamara shared some critical thoughts on what she perceived were weak spots of the show.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt a male gaze more than watching these women ‘struggle’ in ways that belie the fact that they have been women alive on this planet, and navigating a major urban center, for half a century,” she said. “I understand that [showrunner] King is trying to acknowledge the bubbles of privilege he put them in during ‘Sex and the City,’ but ‘And Just Like That...’ feels less like a correction than a punishment.

“As if King were angry at them not only for his mistakes but for not being the young women of the original series. When he had the nerve to put Charlotte in a freaking white coverall so her unexpected period had maximum shock value, I was forced to utter all the swears, none of which fit within The Times’ profanity guidelines.”