Advertisement
Television

Jimmy Kimmel says Ben Affleck and Matt Damon offered to pay his staff during the strikes ‘out of their own pocket’

Jimmy Kimmel wears a black tuxedo as he poses for photos at a red-carpet event
Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck offered to pay his staff for a few weeks during the ongoing strike.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Jimmy Kimmel has some pretty generous friends.

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” revealed on the late-night host mega-group podcast “Strike Force Five” — the limited series that also features Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver — that his old buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck offered to pay his show staff for a couple of weeks amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

While making note of his longtime “rivalry” with Damon, Kimmel said, “Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks, a week each, they wanted to pay [them] out of their own pocket.”

The 55-year-old comedian said that, even though he was flattered by the offer, he ultimately declined because he “felt that that was not their responsibility.”

Advertisement
(Clockwise top left) Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert.

Television

Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert and more assemble to create a podcast to support striking late-night staffers

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers combine forces on a podcast to benefit their strike-affected staffers.

Aug. 29, 2023

Kimmel’s podcast co-host, Colbert, jokingly quipped, “Could you say yes and then give your money to us?”

Aside from the “Good Will Hunting” stars’ generosity, Kimmel recalled that Ryan Reynolds extended an offer to provide the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” staff free services for a year from Mint Mobile — the “Deadpool” actor is part-owner of the telecommunications provider.

In another part of the debut episode of the podcast, the ABC late-night host disclosed that he considered retiring when the writers’ strike began.

“I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” he said. “And now, I realize, oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work. You know when you are working, you think about not working.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Picketers with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike outside the Sunset Bronson Studios along Sunset Blvd. on Monday, June 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The WGA is entering its' sixth week of the walkout. The Directors Guild of America said it has reached a "historic deal" with the major studios on a new three-year film and TV contract. A Netflix building is seen in the background. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

The studios went public with their WGA offer. Was it a mistake?

Signaling increasing frustration with the Writers Guild of America, Hollywood studios took the unusual step of publicizing their latest offer to the guild.

Aug. 23, 2023

Advertisement

The Spotify limited series is scheduled to have a 12-episode run, with each member of the cohort participating in every episode. The host of each episode rotates among the comedians. Although the main topic of the show is the Hollywood strikes, the TV funnymen will delve into other topics.

“All proceeds received by the hosts from ‘Strike Force Five’ will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows, ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers,’ and ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,’” Spotify said in a statement. Some of the hosts had previously pledged to give their staffs some pay during the strike.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement