Writers strike: What’s at stake and how it could disrupt Hollywood
The three-year film and TV contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represent the studios, expires May 1.
The sides have been negotiating over pay, streaming residuals and other issues.
A majority of the WGA’s membership voted in April to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached.
The WGA says late-night talk shows would be among the first to be affected by a possible strike.
Southern California’s production economy was upended during the last writers strike, which lasted 100 days and happened in 2007-08.
Here’s everything leading up to and what you need to know about a possible writers strike.
- 1
Writers Guild and studios continue talks, but deal remains elusive as possible strike looms
The WGA and the major Hollywood studios still aren’t close to agreement on a new contract, increasing the odds of a strike as early as next week.
- 2
The Writers Guild of America is adding pressure on Hollywood studios, highlighting how their shows and streaming platforms will be affected by a strike if it happens on May 2.
- 3
Restructuring, layoffs and show cancellations at Hollywood studios, as well as the risk of a pending writers strike, slowed film and TV production.
- 4
Writers Guild members vote to authorize strike by record margin as contract deadline nears
The vote in favor of authorizing a strike adds pressure to ongoing talks between the WGA and Hollywood studios over pay and conditions.
- 5
Column: We can’t afford another writers’ strike. Not Hollywood, not L.A., not the country
The last strike cost $4.5 billion in today’s dollars. That’s why the studios need to stop preparing for the next one and start trying to prevent it.
- 6
Hollywood is girding for the first big labor showdown since 2007-08 as members of the Writers Guild of America vote to authorize a possible strike. What got us here?
- 7
Streaming has transformed television and led to a surge in content, but it also has squeezed Hollywood writers. Five Writers Guild of America members share their stories.
- 8
Layoffs, hints of a recession and an uncertain future for streaming add up to contentious negotiations as the WGA looks for a new deal with Hollywood studios.
- 9
Unscripted programming is once again poised to serve as a stopgap for networks and streaming services, but since the last strike, it has matured into a formidable genre.
- 10
The 2007-08 writers’ strike, and lingering mistrust between big media companies and their Hollywood workers, has cast a long shadow over current WGA contract talks.
- 11
The call for a possible strike comes amid growing concern that writers will stage a walkout in a dispute over streaming compensation.
- 12
As AI is becoming more ubiquitous, the Writers Guild is proposing some guidelines for how to regulate it and avoid writers being cut out of the creation of TV and film.
- 13
The talks between writers and studios are being closely watched as many in Hollywood fear that this year’s contract renegotiation could lead to a strike.
- 14
Days before contract talks, WGA leaders describe ‘existential’ threat to Hollywood writers
On the eve of contract negotiations, leaders of the WGA are pressing their case as to why writers deserve better pay in the streaming era.
- 15
A WGA analysis of pay paints a bleak picture for Hollywood writers as the union readies for negotiations with studios.
- 16
Although stunned by the medical leave of the union’s chief negotiator, many guild members have voiced confidence in his replacement, Ellen Stutzman.
- 17
The union is asking for studios to improve compensation in streaming and in residual payments in negotiations that some anticipate will result in a strike.
- 18
WGA chief negotiator David Young replaced due to illness ahead of key talks with studios
The chief negotiator of the Writers Guild of America has gone on medical leave and been replaced just weeks before critical talks with studios commence.
- 19
The Writers Guild of America has asked its members to vote on a list of key proposals that will guide negotiations with the major studios in the spring.
- 20
Studios and producers are preparing for a possible writers’ strike, a month before negotiations are set to begin with the Writers Guild of America.
- 21
Writers meet today to discuss the issues they expect will be at the center of difficult contract negotiations with the studios this spring.