Writers strike: What’s at stake and how it could disrupt Hollywood

The three-year film and TV contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represent the studios, expires May 1.

The sides have been negotiating over pay, streaming residuals and other issues.

A majority of the WGA’s membership voted in April to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached.

The WGA says late-night talk shows would be among the first to be affected by a possible strike.

Southern California’s production economy was upended during the last writers strike, which lasted 100 days and happened in 2007-08.

Here’s everything leading up to and what you need to know about a possible writers strike.