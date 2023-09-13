‘Dancing With the Stars’ taps Mira Sorvino, Adrian Peterson, Jason Mraz for Season 32

Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson and Jamie Lynn Spears can officially size up their “Dancing With the Stars” competition and there are plenty of reality stars and sports stars among them.

The full Season 32 cast of ABC’s competition series was unveiled Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” and it includes 14 celebs vying for this year’s coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

“Buffy” and “How I Met Your Mother” star Alyson Hannnigan, “Brady Bunch” alum Barry Williams, “Veep” star Matt Walsh, NFL great Adrian Peterson, singer Jason Mraz, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and supermodel Tyson Beckford are among this season’s big names. Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, “Too Hot to Handle” reality star Harry Jowsey, singer and YouTuber Lele Pons and Bravo real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky round out the cast.

ABC had previously confirmed that Madix of “Vanderpump Rules,” Lawson of its hit “Bachelorette” franchise and Spears of “Zoey 101” fame would compete this season. (Spears’ announcement Tuesday did not go off without a hitch, however, with some fans deeming Britney Spear’s younger sister a “poor choice.”)

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will move to Tuesday nights and premieres Sept. 26 on ABC and Disney+. “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star and Season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro will return as co-host alongside “DWTS” alum Julianne Hough, who makes her co-hosting debut on the show this fall replacing Tyra Banks, who left the show after a three-year stint. Hough’s brother Derek Hough will also return to the judge’s table alongside longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

The 18-time Emmy-winning series resumes this season without its veteran head judge Len Goodman, who died in April at age 78 after being diagnosed with bone cancer. Goodman, who had been with the series since 2005 and judged its British predecessor “Strictly Come Dancing,” had retired from the series in November.