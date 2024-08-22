Stephen Nedoroscik, pommel-horse hero of the Paris Olympics, gets a new stage: ‘DWTS’

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik will become the first male gymnast to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, fresh off multiple medals and internet fame as the “pommel horse guy” at the Paris Olympics, is now in pursuit of a new prize: the Mirrorball Trophy.

Nedoroscik will be among the celebrities set to strut their stuff on “Dancing With the Stars” when the long-running dance competition series returns in the fall. Nedoroscik said he wants “have fun” with his upcoming prime time spotlight.

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics” to the dance competition, he told “Good Morning America” on Thursday. “Maybe a backflip or handstand.”

The two-time bronze medalist, 25, will be the first male gymnast to compete on the show. Almost since its debut, “DWTS” has spotlighted female Olympic gymnasts including Nastia Liukin, Mary Lou Retton and Laurie Hernandez. Gymnastics G.O.A.T. Simone Biles and teammate Suni Lee, who won several medals at the 2024 Olympics, are also “DWTS” alums.

At the Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik’s online fame was twofold. In the first week of the Games, the pommel horse specialist went viral for how he kept himself busy — cheering for teammates, carrying bags and seemingly napping— while he awaited his turn in the men’s team final.

Then Nedoroscik performed a near-flawless pommel horse routine that helped Team USA secure the bronze, the United States men’s first Olympic medal since 2008. Online, the bespectacled athlete quickly drew comparisons to Clark Kent, and to Steve Rogers before and after being injected with the super serum that turned him into Captain America.

Nedoroscik secured his second bronze medal in the individual pommel horse final on Aug. 3. That spawned more memes about his pre-performance rituals.

Nedoroscik brought his pommel horse skills to Thursday’s announcement, balancing on his hands on a mat as he swung his legs around his body — in dress pants, no less. He told the “GMA” anchors he will bring more than just gymnastics to “DWTS.” The “sleeping” pose that went viral is also likely to return, he said.

“As that sort of moment is catching up and you’re getting close to your competition time, your heart rate just going crazy ... so I’m just trying to stay calm,” he explained. “I’m really just focusing on my breathing exercises, visualization, and then it’s go-time.”

He added: “It’s kind of what I do to calm myself down, so I will probably be bringing that to the dance floor.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will announce its full cast on Sept. 4, and Season 33 will premiere Sept. 17 on ABC.

Times staff writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen contributed to this report.