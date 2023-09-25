Advertisement
Thread Writers' Strike

‘Dancing With the Stars’ premiere on track amid WGA’s tentative deal

Selma Blair in a long flowy gown dancing with a man on stage.
“Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 will premiere Tuesday.
(Eric McCandless / ABC)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
The latest season of “Dancing With the Stars” will debut as originally planned, following months of tension and uncertainty that came with the months-long writers’ strike.

ABC confirmed to The Times on Monday that the star-studded dance competition will premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Pacific. “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 will premiere just days after the Writers Guild of America and major Hollywood Studios struck a tentative deal that would end the strike.

Just last week, the production faced backlash and a number of celebrity competitors were accused by striking writers of crossing picket lines.

Writers picketed at “DWTS” rehearsal studio, 3rd Street Dance, in West Hollywood, Deadline reported. A number of union members specifically called out “Veep” star Matt Walsh, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and “How I Met Your Mother” actor Alyson Hannigan.

Amid the pressure, Walsh announced Thursday he was “taking a pause from” the competition series until the WGA reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which handles labor negotiations for the Hollywood studios.

“I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal,” he wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

Walsh is a member of both WGA and SAG-AFTRA. He also expressed support for fellow union members and said he hopes for a “speedy and fair resolution.”

With the tentative WGA deal in place, Walsh will return to “DWTS,” where he will dance with pro Koko Iwasaki,

The Season 32 cast of “Dancing With the Stars” also includes Jamie Lynn Spears, Ariana Madix, Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Charity Lawson, Mauricio Umansky and Barry Williams.

SAG-AFTRA actors are still on strike, but the union voiced support for its members participating in “Dancing With the Stars.” In a Thursday statement shared with The Times, the union said the actors are “working under the Network Code agreement, which is a non-struck contract.

“They are required to go to work, are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations,” the statement continued. “The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

