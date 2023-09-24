With WGA deal, when will Hollywood finally get back to work?

The Writers Guild of America and the major Hollywood studios on Sunday night reached a tentative deal on a new film and TV contract that would end a strike that has lasted nearly five months.

The writers have been on strike since May 2, seeking protections from the ways in which streaming and other industry shifts have threatened their livelihoods.

But the deal does not mean that the strike is immediately over or that the entertainment industry can return to work right away.

Here are five things to know about what comes next:

What does the WGA-AMPTP deal mean?

It’s an agreement on a new three-year film and TV contract, which includes key gains demanded by screenwriters. They’ve been fighting for better pay from streaming shows, language governing the use of artificial intelligence and other protections.

But it’s only a proposal at this point.

In order to take effect, the contract must be ratified by a majority of the guild’s 11,500 film and television writer members. Ratification is expected, given the overwhelming support WGA leaders have received from the rank-and-file. Guild members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing leaders to call the strike, which began on May 2.

What’s the next step now that an agreement has been reached?

Guild leaders said in a message to members on Sunday night that WGA staff will now comb through the contract to make sure that “the last ‘i’ is dotted” before sending the full proposal to members.

The union’s negotiating committee will vote on whether to recommend the contract and send it to the WGA West board and the council for the WGA East for approval. Those votes are expected to take place Tuesday.

How soon can writers go back to work?

WGA members will be able to return to work before the ratification vote, but they must first wait for the guild’s authorization. The strike is still in effect until the guild gives the OK to pick up pen and paper again, but picketing will be suspended.

When will Hollywood return to production?

That’s hard to say. Scripted productions won’t resume immediately because they also need actors, who’ve been on strike since July 14. Also, a number of TV series have already been canceled and film shoots pushed back in 2024 so it will be some time before production activity picks up to pre-strike levels. As the industry saw following COVID-19 lockdowns, ramping up takes more than a simple flip of a switch.

Will this tentative deal help end the actors’ strike?

Like the writers, actors have stressed that they won’t be governed by other unions’ contract deals, a practice known as pattern bargaining. Nonetheless, the tentative WGA deal could provide a framework to help resolve the actors’ strike because it addresses many of the same concerns actors have raised regarding low pay, streaming residuals, AI and other issues.

SAG-AFTRA leaders and A-listers frequently joined writers on picket lines in a show of solidarity. If approved, the WGA deal could put pressure on the 160,000-member performers union to return to resume bargaining with the studios as the work stoppage has taken a mounting toll on out-of-work members and below-the-line crew.