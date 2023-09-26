Patrick J. Adams gets sentimental as ‘Suits’ thrives on Netflix: ‘I miss my friends’

Patrick J. Adams is feeling nostalgic for his “Suits” days, just as the USA Network series rides a new wave of viewership on Netflix.

The actor, who starred as college dropout turned legal consultant Mike Ross, shared a handful of throwback photos from set to Instagram on Monday. “I miss my friends,” he captioned a photo of co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle.

He posted more black-and-white portraits of Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres.

“Each and every one of them,” he captioned the collection of photos.

Adams shared the behind-the-scenes photos months after the legal drama began streaming on “Netflix” and climbed up the charts. The series gained a wider viewership this past summer, during a generally quiet time for TV releases that was worsened this year by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that stalled production on scripted shows and films.

“Suits” originally aired on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019.

As the series reached new audiences, “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh revisited its origins. In an August interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Korsh said he came up with “Suits” after the writers’ strike of 2007-08.

“I’d only been staffed for two seasons on a show, and [coming off a strike,] I didn’t know if I was ever going to work again,” he said. “I certainly didn’t think in a million years that anybody would buy this show.”

He also reflected on how Markle’s relationship to Prince Harry, and the ensuing drama with the royal family, affected “Suits.” Korsh said the British royal family did not want her character, Rachel, to say the word “poppycock.”

“So, we had to change it to ‘b—’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show,’” he said.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in “Suits.” (Ben Mark Holzberg / USA Network via Getty Images)

As “Suits” topped streaming charts on Netflix, Peacock brought the show’s short-lived spinoff “Pearson” to its platform.

Despite the love, Korsh said on X in August, “No #Suits reboot or anything in the works.”

He added: “Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…”