Cause of death for Evan Ellingson, ‘CSI: Miami’ and ‘24’ actor, has been determined

Evan Ellingson’s cause of death has been revealed.

The “My Sister’s Keeper” and “CSI: Miami” actor was found dead in the bedroom of a Fontana residence at about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation by law enforcement has concluded, and Ellingson’s manner of death is listed as accidental by the San Bernardino County Coroner.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the actor died from an accidental fentanyl overdose and that drug paraphernalia had been found at the scene. He was 35.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Evan,” Ellingson’s relatives said in a statement obtained by The Times shortly after his death. “Evan was one of the most caring individuals who loved Jesus with all his heart. He had a sweet, child-like spirit with a smile that could light up a room. He was always thinking of others and wanted to use his own struggles with addiction to help people find hope.

“Evan was three years sober and often shared his journey of recovery through speaking engagements and ministry. He was passionate about pointing individuals to resources for help and only recently relapsed after being prescribed opioids following a dental procedure.

“While in the end, he fell in his earthly battle with addiction, he was able to choose Jesus as his Lord and Savior and receive eternal life with Him. We already miss Evan and cherish every moment of joy, laughter and love that he brought to us and so many others.”

Born July 1, 1988, Ellingson grew up in La Verne with his three brothers. He was discovered at 10 years old at a skate park and invited to skate for the Vans PeeWee team and star in a commercial for the shoe company. Ellingson then landed guest spots on “Mad TV” and went on to work in television. He was a series regular on the 2000 Fox sitcom “Titus” and, in 2004, portrayed Kyle Savage in the ABC sitcom “Complete Savages” alongside Keith Carradine and Erik von Detten.

In 2007, he starred as Josh Bauer in “24” alongside Kiefer Sutherland, and from 2007 to 2010 he played Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s character, Lt. Horatio “H” Caine, on “CSI: Miami.”

In 2009, Ellingson starred alongside Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin in the dramatic film “My Sister’s Keeper.” In 2005, he was nominated for a Young Artist Award for performance in a TV series for “Complete Savages.” He had 20 acting credits but hadn’t appeared onscreen for more than 10 years.

“CSI: Miami” star David Caruso posted a tribute to Ellingson on Facebook Nov. 6, writing, “REST IN PEACE, EVAN ELLINGSON. Sending deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends. May loving memories bring you peace, comfort and strength.”