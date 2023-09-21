‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud overdosed on mix of fentanyl, cocaine and more, coroner confirms

“Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud died July 31 of an accidental overdose, The Times has learned. He was 25.

Angus Cloud, the actor known for portraying fan-favorite drug dealer Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria,” died of an accidental overdose, the Alameda County Coroner‘s Bureau told The Times on Thursday.

The actor suffered acute intoxication from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine, according to the coroner. His death was ruled an accident.

Cloud, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, died on July 31 at his family home in Oakland. He was 25.

In a statement shared with The Times in July, the family said, “[I]t is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Hours after news of Cloud’s death broke, Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said in an email to The Times that officials reported to the 200 block of Euclid Avenue in Oakland for a medical emergency. Cloud was “determined to be already deceased” by the time the Fire Department arrived.

Cloud, an Oakland native born on July 10, 1998, unexpectedly rose to fame after a chance encounter with a casting agent in Manhattan led to his part in Sam Levinson‘s “Euphoria.” He appeared alongside fellow Oakland School for the Arts alumni Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer.

Cloud’s Fezco (also known as Fez) was a soft-spoken friend to Zendaya’s Rue, a teenager battling drug addiction. Donning a chain, jeans and a patterned shirt or bulky sweater, Fezco was often the calm amid chaos — whether he was cutting off Rue’s drug supply or romancing Maude Apatow’s Lexi while she wrote her messy, autobiographical play in Season 2.

Fezco was also the adoptive older brother and business partner of Javon Walton’s hotheaded Ashtray.

The actor, whose credits also include the films “The Line” and “North Hollywood,” was also beloved on social media for his blasé attitude on red carpets at Hollywood events.

After news of Cloud’s death broke, “Euphoria” stars including Zendaya, Sweeney and Colman Domingo paid tribute to their co-star.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 25, wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a candid black-and-white photo of Cloud smiling. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Sweeney, who portrayed hopeless-romantic Cassie, said her late co-star was “an open soul, with the kindest heart.”

“You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same,” Sweeney continued. “This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Additional members of the “Euphoria” family grieving Cloud’s death were Levinson, Walton, Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie.

A week after his death, Cloud’s mother Lisa Cloud said on Facebook that her son “did not intend to end his life.”

“Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.