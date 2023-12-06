7 essential Norman Lear TV shows and where to watch them

Norman Lear wasn’t just an epochal talent — he was highly prolific to boot. So much so that the legendary producer, who died Tuesday at 101, had at least one TV series, and as many as nine at once, on the air throughout the entire period between 1971 and 1986.

In honor of that influence, the five broadcast networks will pay tribute to Lear at the start of prime time Wednesday, with CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and the CW simulcasting an in memoriam card at 8 p.m. Pluto TV will be hosting marathons of “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “Sanford and Son” beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Me TV will air episodes of “All in the Family,” “Good Times” and “Sanford and Son” following a rerun of the Lear-hosted retrospective “The 200th Episode Celebration of All in the Family.”

In the meantime (or if you’re a cord-cutter), to help you get a handle on where to start with Lear, or where to catch up with your old favorites, we asked our critics to compile a list of his seven most essential TV shows and where to stream them.