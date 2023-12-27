Tom Smothers, who co-starred in legendary ‘Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,’ dies at 86

Tom Smothers, left, of the comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died, according to his brother Dick Smothers, right.

Tom Smothers, one half of the iconic comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died. He was 86.

The three-time Emmy Award winner died Tuesday following a recent battle with cancer, his family said in a statement released Wednesday by the National Comedy Center.

His younger brother, Dick Smothers, who co-starred with him in the groundbreaking “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” said Tom was at home with his family when he died.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick Smothers said in the statement. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Smothers is survived by his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, grandson Phoenix, Marcy Carriker Smothers, sister-in-law Marie Smothers, several nephews and a niece.

