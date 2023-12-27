Advertisement
Television

Tom Smothers, who co-starred in legendary ‘Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,’ dies at 86

Tom and Dick Smothers pose together in formalwear
Tom Smothers, left, of the comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died, according to his brother Dick Smothers, right.
(Lawrence Jackson / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Tom Smothers, one half of the iconic comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died. He was 86.

The three-time Emmy Award winner died Tuesday following a recent battle with cancer, his family said in a statement released Wednesday by the National Comedy Center.

His younger brother, Dick Smothers, who co-starred with him in the groundbreaking “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” said Tom was at home with his family when he died.

Advertisement

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick Smothers said in the statement. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Smothers is survived by his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, grandson Phoenix, Marcy Carriker Smothers, sister-in-law Marie Smothers, several nephews and a niece.

This story is developing.

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsObituaries
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement