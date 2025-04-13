Don Mischer, Emmy-winning director and live-TV virtuoso, dies at 85

American director Don Mischer, a virtuoso of live TV spectacles, dies at 85.

Don Mischer, a 15-time Emmy recipient and Peabody Award honoree, produced some of the biggest star-studded events in live television — masterminding broadcasts of the opening ceremonies of two Olympics, six Super Bowl halftime shows and the inaugural celebration of President Obama.

Mischer, regarded as one of the most talented directors and producers of live television shows, died Friday in Los Angeles, according to his publicist Annett Wolf. He was 85.

“Don was simply iconic,” Lesli Linka Glatter, president of the Directors Guild of America, said in a statement. “His mastery of directing live events was a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning combined with on-the-spot decision-making that elevated our nation’s greatest cultural events, always capturing the human spirit behind them. From the Oscars to the Super Bowl halftime show, to the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, political conventions and inaugurations, Don’s skill as a Director elevated the emotions, excitement and importance of these live worldwide moments, creating lifelong memories for audiences around the world.”

Advertisement

From a humble upbringing in south Texas, Mischer developed an interest in live television while studying at the University of Texas in Austin. He later worked at the university’s public broadcast channel after graduation. He would go on to produce some of the most iconic television broadcasts in American history.

Among the most notable of Mischer‘s live productions were Super Bowl halftime performances with Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and, perhaps the most memorable of all-time, a rain-drenched performance by Prince in 2007. The 12-minute concert turned into a cinematic experience, featuring a breathtaking rendition of “Purple Rain” amid violet lighting and an unexpected downpour.

Mischer worked as a behind-the-scenes emcee for Hollywood’s most celebrated events, serving as executive producer for the Primetime Emmy Awards and director for Academy Awards ceremonies. He was honored in 2014 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement

Mischer also delivered some of the most historic live broadcasts of the political stage, including the 2009 inaugural celebration for Barack Obama, which featured performances by Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen.

In the moments before airing a blockbuster TV premier — a situation others might find anxiety-inducing— Mischer said he found his peace.

“There’s nothing like that feeling that the clock is ticking down and you’re sitting in the truck, and then suddenly it’s time, and everybody gets quiet,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. “That’s when I get calm.”

Advertisement

Mischer is survived by his wife, Suzan; four children, Heather, Jennifer, Charlie and Lily; and two grandchildren, Everly and Tallulah.