Alec Musser of ‘All My Children’ dies at 50 from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Alec Musser, best known for his roles as “All My Children” series regular Del Henry and a hunky water park attendee in the comedy “Grown Ups,” died Saturday, according to Instagram posts from his fiancée Paige Press. He was 50.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press wrote in an Instagram Story published Saturday that showed “@alecmusser I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

In a separate Instagram Story on Saturday, Press wrote, “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

A press release by the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Musser died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the chest.

“[Press] last knew him to be alive on the evening of 01/12/2024 when she had gone to bed. On the morning of 01/13/2024, she awoke and went to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor,” the Medical Examiner’s summary read. “She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”

After winning the second season of the competition show “I Wanna Be a Soap Star” in 2005, Musser had a regular role in the ABC soap opera “All My Children” from 2005 to 2007. He played a squeaky-voiced water park stud in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups,” in which he was the short-lived object of affection for characters played by Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph and Maria Bello.

Musser’s last onscreen performance came in a 2011 episode of ABC’s long-running comedy-drama series “Desperate Housewives,” alongside Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria.

Sandler took to Instagram on Saturday to pay his respects to Musser following the news of his death.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man,” Sandler captioned a still from “Grown Ups” that showed off the physicality of Musser’s character. “Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 988. The first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.