David Gail, actor known for ‘90210,’ ‘Port Charles’ and ‘Savannah,’ dies at 58

Television actor David Gail, who starred in multiple series including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Savannah” and “Port Charles,” has died.

Gail’s sister Katie Colmenares announced her brother’s death in an Instagram post Sunday. In her caption, Colmenares mourned “my wingman ... my best friend ready to face anything and anyone [with] me.” Gail was 58.

“I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being,” Colmenares captioned a photo of her hugging Gail, “missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast, hosted by Pete Ferriero, remembered Gail in a video tribute posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The podcast also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“He was a kind human that ... will be missed,” the account said. “We want his fans to be able to remember him.”

In the early ’90s, Gail began his television career juggling minor roles in shows including “Growing Pains,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “Murder, She Wrote,” according to IMDB.

In “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the Florida native took on multiple roles, and in the syndicated drama “Robin’s Hoods” he starred as Eddie Bartlett, a criminal turning a new leaf as a bartender. Gail was in the lead cast of the WB soap drama “Savannah” and appeared in more than 200 episodes of the ABC soap “Port Charles.”

Gail’s additional credits include the TV series “ER” and “JAG,” films “Some Girl” and “Perfect Opposites” and the 2019 video game “Blacksad: Under the Skin.”